CENTRALIA - A Memorial Day flag display is entering its 15th year in Centralia.
The Centralia Cemetery is holding its annual "Avenue of Flags" event in preparation for Memorial Day weekend.
This event was started as a way to honor veterans from all over, including those who have died in action and those who no longer serve.
To have a flag, the veteran doesn't have to be from Centralia. They only have to have no other flag flowing in their honor anywhere in the United States for Memorial Day.
Each flag represents a deceased veteran, and this year, there are 520 flags spread across the cemetery.
The flags were raised Thursday at 5 p.m. and will be lowered on Monday at 5 p.m.
- Must be deceased U.S. Veteran
- Flags can be flown up to three days without being illuminated
- Veteran may not have any flag flying in another Avenue of Flags in memory of that veteran
- One veteran per flag set (cannot list multiple veterans on plaque)
- Veteran does not have to be from Centralia area or buried in Centralia area
The Centralia City Cemetery sexton, Phyllis Brown, says they've added 20 flags this year, the most they've ever added at one time.
"We have almost filled our entire cemetery," Brown said. "We have about 128 holes left that we can dig to place flags there."
Once they fill up their cemetery, they've been invited to go across the road to Glendale Memorial Cemetery to continue the legacy of the flags.
"It's a great way to honor your loved ones and the fact that they gave up their life, for that period of time, to be in the military," Brown said.
She says it's quite a sight to see as there are always people pulling over on the side of the road to take pictures.
Of the 520 flags on display, 30 of them are for KIA's which means veterans killed in action. Those flags line the center of the cemetery from North to South.
Each flagpole has a name tag attached to it with the veterans name, year of birth, year of death and their branch of service.
"While you're sitting out there the flags are usually waving and it's pretty emotional just to watch so many of them at once," Brown said.
One veteran, Ed Torresyson, who currently serves as the commander of the Veterans of Foreign wars in Centralia, says there are people from all over who help raise the flags each year.
He says this event and Memorial Day as a whole is much more than just a day to celebrate.
"It's a celebration for all those who've made the ultimate sacrifice for our country that we can do what we do today," Torresyon said.
Dennis Mills, a veteran who served with the United States Marine Corps, says there is a lot of work that goes into putting the flags up, but it is so worth it to see.
"We're putting up 520 flags and each flag is 5 x 8 and on a 20 foot pole and it's awesome once they get to flying" Mills said.
The cemetery will host its annual VFW salute to veterans at 6:30 p.m. on Memorial Day.