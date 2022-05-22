COLUMBIA — No one was hurt, but one cat and two bunnies were killed in a fire on Sunday, according to the Columbia Fire Department. Fire crews also rescued two dogs from the fire.

The fire happened in the 4800 block of Clark Lane in Columbia. According to CFD, no one was home when the fire happened

The Columbia Fire Department arrived at the scene around 4 p.m. after receiving reports of the smell of smoke, according to Columbia Fire Captain Ed Kehrer.

When fire crews arrived they found smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story apartment building. In all, four fire trucks and an ambulance responded to the scene.

Fire crews put out the fire in under 10 minutes. Fire fighters contained the fire to the apartment in which it started.

The Columbia Fire Department is investigating the fire.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you