COLUMBIA — No one was hurt, but one cat and two bunnies were killed in a fire on Sunday, according to the Columbia Fire Department. Fire crews also rescued two dogs from the fire.
The fire happened in the 4800 block of Clark Lane in Columbia. According to CFD, no one was home when the fire happened
HAPPENING NOW: Fire crews put out a fire on Clark Lane in Columbia this afternoon. The fire was contained to the apartment in which the fire started. @KOMUnews— Andreas Busse (@AndreasBusseTV) May 22, 2022
The Columbia Fire Department arrived at the scene around 4 p.m. after receiving reports of the smell of smoke, according to Columbia Fire Captain Ed Kehrer.
Fire crews report no people were injured but say 3 animals were killed. 2 dogs were safely removed from the apartment. No one was home at the time of the fire according to bystanders. @KOMUnews— Andreas Busse (@AndreasBusseTV) May 22, 2022
When fire crews arrived they found smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story apartment building. In all, four fire trucks and an ambulance responded to the scene.
Around 4 fire trucks, including several ladder trucks, as well as an ambulance responded to the incident. The trucks have since begun to leave the scene. @KOMUnews— Andreas Busse (@AndreasBusseTV) May 22, 2022
Fire crews put out the fire in under 10 minutes. Fire fighters contained the fire to the apartment in which it started.
The Columbia Fire Department is investigating the fire.