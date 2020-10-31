COLUMBIA - According to the Columbia Fire Department, one man is dead after a fire on the north side of Columbia Saturday afternoon. 

The Columbia Fire Department tweeted shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday that one man died in a structure fire at 3911 Monsoon Lane.

According to the tweet, the fire was contained to the kitchen.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted when they become available.

