COLUMBIA - According to the Columbia Fire Department, one man is dead after a fire on the north side of Columbia Saturday afternoon.
The Columbia Fire Department tweeted shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday that one man died in a structure fire at 3911 Monsoon Lane.
According to the tweet, the fire was contained to the kitchen.
