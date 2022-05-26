COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded Thursday morning to a residential structure fire in the 400 block of North College Avenue.
Residents and animals were reportedly trapped inside when the crew was dispatched at 10:24 a.m., according to a press release sent Thursday.
The first fire crew saw no exterior fire or smoke upon arrival to a three-story apartment building. After a more in-depth search, the crew saw smoke coming from a second-floor apartment.
When fire fighters entered the apartment, they found the seat of the fire in a bedroom, and put it out. The crew found no one inside.
As additional personnel and equipment arrived, fire crews established a water supply from a nearby fire hydrant and began search and rescue operations on the two remaining, unchecked levels.
Eight crews from the Columbia Fire Department and one Boone Hospital Center advanced life support EMS asset responded to this incident.
During search and rescue operations, crews found one adult and three children in the third floor apartment which had begun to fill with smoke from the fire below. Fire crews evacuated the children and escorted the adult to the exterior of the building.
They were not injured and refused additional emergency care. Crews also rescued one cat and one gecko from the apartment. Officials took care of the animals before uniting them with their owner.
Fire crews brought the fire under control in approximately 10 minutes.
The fire started in an animal heating pad in a bedroom, according to fire marshals. Investigators say the fire was accidental. Officials estimate the damage at $2,000.
CFD said in the release that smoke alarms should be placed on every level of a home and outside of places where residents sleep.
They also said to check smoke alarms monthly and replace batteries at least twice per year.