BOONE COUNTY − No injuries were reported after a school bus that was being towed caught fire Friday afternoon.
The Columbia Fire Department responded around 12:30 p.m. to the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Sorrels Overpass.
A school bus was towing a second school bus, when the towed school bus caught on fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Heidenreich.
Subsequently, grass caught on fire in several spots along the interstate. Additional units from the Boone County Fire Protection District were called to the scene to help extinguish the fires.
MoDOT's traffic camera at the 124.5 mile marker, near Stadium Boulevard, showed a large amount of smoke around 12:35 p.m.
The driving lane of the interstate was closed for about 20 minutes.
The scene near I-70 and Sorrels overpass has cleared. A school bus just towed a separate school bus away. Emergency response has left the scene and both lanes of westbound I-70 are now open. We’ll have any more updates we get on @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/w7VGNBZZv1— John Murphy (@JohnDMurphy24) July 21, 2023
Boone County Joint Communications also asked drivers to find a different route.