COLUMBIA - The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) has received a $3 million award from the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) for additional affordable housing at Kinney Point.
In a press release Monday, CHA said this additional funding will help it meet the continued demand for more affordable housing, while providing community space to serve CHA families and youth in the area.
Kinney Point will consist of 24 new, energy efficient affordable housing units of varying sizes. It's anticipated to directly impact over 400 individuals throughout the next 25 years.
The housing will also have supportive services and community resource center spaces.
CHA was previously awarded federal low-income housing tax credits, as well as a Veterans United Foundation grant, for the construction of the affordable housing project.
The housing authority recently purchased an adjoining property, with 4,200 square feet and additional vacant land that they will use as a resource center for CHA youth and families. They will also create 10 additional affordable housing units on the vacant land.
The DED funding will go directly to the Columbia Community Housing Trust (CCHT), CHA’s nonprofit affordable housing development entity. CCHT has been utilized on previous projects such as CHA’s Patriot Place Apartments.