COLUMBIA - Since Hanukkah lands during winter break for MU students this year, the Jewish organization Chabad decided to celebrate the holiday early.
Rabbi Avromi Lapine said he wanted students to have the chance to celebrate with each other.
"This year Hanukkah falls out during break, and we didn't want the students to miss out on the public menorah lighting that we have every year," Lapine said. "It's a ritual."
The organization held a menorah lighting in the MU Student Center on Dec. 8.
Though they wouldn't officially light the menorah until the start of Hanukkah, they still had dreidels, latkas and chocolates out for students to enjoy.
Students in Chabad like Madeline Hartranft said they appreciate having the opportunity to publicly celebrate the holiday with the rest of the school.
"It's really important that Jews at Mizzou can feel proud to celebrate our holidays, and it's really important for non-Jewish students or unaffiliated students to support their peers and just be excited because it's a holiday," Hartranft said.
Students guessed how many dreidels took up a certain container, and they also sported different Hanukkah light-up necklaces with menorahs on them.
Student Etai Dean said the biggest reason to have those events is to help people learn more about Judaism.
"It's about building awareness and shared knowledge, and that way there might be less, I don't want to go there necessarily, but less anti-semitism on campus, or less negative stereotypes about the Jewish culture because people like to experience it and see that there's nothing to really be afraid of," Dean said.
Beyond just the one event, Chabad wants to make sure all Jewish students have a place where they feel they can belong on campus.
"It's a place for them to be themselves, and express their Jewishness, without any judgement whatsoever, and all Jewish students are welcome, no matter what their background is," Lapine said.
Hanukkah began the evening of Dec. 18 and will end the evening of Dec. 25.
