COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce will host its quarterly Lunch with a Leader event on Tuesday.
This time, the leader will be Columbia's new mayor Barbara Buffaloe.
Buffaloe is expected to address the beginning of her term and what her plans are as mayor.
The event is open to the public, with a $15 fee for members of the chamber and $20 fee for non-members. The fee covers entry and lunch.
There is no formal agenda but it is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. and end around 1 p.m. at the Missouri State High School Activities Association, 1 North Keene Street.
Lily White, the vice president of external affairs at the Chamber, said she is expecting Buffaloe to address a variety of topics.
"This is the first time she'll be speaking to the chamber membership at large, so we expect for her to explain her agenda and talk about why she really ran for office," White said.
White recognizes the importance of these events.
"We know that we kind of have the ability to bring [leaders] to the table where individual citizens that may be intimidated or may not have those people readily accessible. We work as that conduit between the two parties," White saiid.
She also said this may be the only opportunity for some citizens to speak directly to the mayor.
"The city council meetings can be really difficult for citizens to get to, especially if they have young children or work a catering business and have to work at night," White said. "This gives our citizens the ability to talk to the mayor and the elected officials. But it also gives the elected officials to hear from citizens that they may not hear from everyday."
For a link to register, visit the chamber's website.