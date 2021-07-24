OSAGE COUNTY- A Chamois man has been arrested in connection to a double homicide that happened Saturday afternoon north of Linn.
Osage County Sheriff Michael Bonham said the investigation pointed them to Chamois resident Warren Taylor.
The 62-year-old faces two counts of first degree murder and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.
Investigators identified the victims as 59-year-old Leonard Gerloff and 56-year-old Pauline Gerloff.
A preliminary investigation found that the victims died from gunshot wounds.
Taylor is currently being held at the Osage County Jail without bond.
On Saturday, The Osage County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of two people found laying in their yard.
Police determined they were deceased when they arrived.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OSAGE COUNTY - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a residential yard.
The Osage County Sheriff’s office said they responded to the residence Saturday afternoon.
The responding deputies said once they got to the scene, they discovered both people were already deceased.
Investigative teams with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, and the Osage County Coroner responded to the call.
The identity of the two people have not been released as an investigation is underway.