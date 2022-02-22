CENTRALIA - Students at Chance Elementary School in Centralia celebrated TWOsday with a dance party.
Feb. 22, 2022, or 2/22/22, is a five-digit palindrome. It’s made up of all twos and falls on a Tuesday, which is why some are calling Tuesday, 'Twosday.' The next time this happens will be in 400 years on Feb. 22, 2422.
“It’s awesome, because it only happens once in a lifetime,” Melanie Griffin, a teacher at CES, said.
Children and faculty members came to school in tutus, ties and tube socks. Some students even came to school twinning with a friend.
“We talked to our classes this morning, and they were really excited to dress up and dance along,” Rachel Verbal, a teacher at CES, said.
Students gathered in the halls at 2:20 p.m. in preparation for the dance party. At exactly 2:22 p.m., Principal Tiffani Shuman played "The Cupid Shuffle" on a speaker for the students to enjoy.
Preschoolers, as well as first and second graders, danced for two minutes. The teachers also got in on the fun and danced along.
One teacher said her class was not only excited to celebrate because of the date, but also because it was her birthday.
“They thought today was actually a big birthday party for me,” Griffin said. “The fun part about it is they all thought I was 22, today, on 2/22.”
After the dance party was over, students danced their way back into their classrooms.
“We try to have that good marriage of fun but also learning,” Verbal said. “Just a little break to do something fun.”
The rest of the February is also a palindrome, so every date will read the same forward and backward.