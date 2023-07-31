COLUMBIA — Go COMO will begin route combining on all fixed route buses beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1.
"Instead of having six buses running six routes, now we have three buses running those same routes," John Ogan, spokesperson for Columbia Public Works, said.
The new routes that will combine red and green routes, gold and blue routes, and orange and black routes. Go COMO will not remove any stops from service, but buses will visit the normal stops less frequently, at 90-minute intervals instead of 45-minute intervals.
Buses will serve these routes until staffing levels improve, according to the city. In May, the city said Go COMO was down 11 full-time drivers.
"It’s difficult to hire and retain employees who are continually doing mandatory overtime,” Ogan said.
Go COMO warned that the combination will impact public transit to work, school and medical facilities.
Darren Fletcher says he relies on the bus as he searches for a job.
“Right now because I’m in the job-hunt phase, I’m usually probably riding four to five times a day,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher says the route combining is going to be a big change for riders like him.
"I just now figured out the routes and now they’re going to change,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher says he is working on getting a bike incase riding the bus is not feasible for him.
Ogan says he understands the impacts the shift to combined routes has on riders.
"I completely understand people are dependent on public transport and this is going to make our riders be more strategic with having to check the schedules," Ogan said "And we apologize completely. It’s not something that we wanted to do."
Fletcher says he doesn't blame the city for having to make the change to combined routes.
"They don’t have enough drivers. So you know, it’s not like it's on them," Fletcher said. "You know, we just got to work it out man. It’s life.”
For maps and details about combined routes, visit the city's website.