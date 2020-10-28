COLUMBIA – On Sept. 21, the Columbia City Council approved a variety of solid waste collection changes with some happening as soon as next Monday.
These changes include the mandatory ruling for all curbside materials to be placed in trash bags. The city notes that early next year, only city logo trash bags will be accepted.
Additionally, bundled items in disposable containers will not be collected. The city listed dog food and soil bags as an example.
A note of some sort will be left on the item that was not placed in a collection bag. Residents are responsible for removing tagged items from the curb and disposing of it properly through self-arrangements.
As a result of these changes, bulky items—defined as household items unable to fit in a refuse bag such as chairs, sofas, tables, etc.—will no longer be collected on its scheduled collection day.
The pickup of these items will now need to requested and scheduled in a minimum of one week in advance.
While each resident will receive one free pickup per year, the first additional request for an item will be charged for $21.50 and each additional item collected at the same time will be charged for $5.00 each.
Refrigerant items are to be charged at $29, while those without refrigerant are $21.50. Any cancellations for these items must be made 24 hours in advance, otherwise the charge will still be included on the next utility bill.
Prohibited items include materials resulting from the erection, destruction, or remodeling of a building in addition to felled trees, large automobile parts, hazardous materials, etc.
Requests for bulky item and appliance pickup can be made by calling 573-874-CITY (2489), online or through the MyCoMo app.
More information regarding these changes to be available soon via the city website, as well as the Columbia Recycling and Trash app.