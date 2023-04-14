JEFFERSON CITY - After eight years as the mayor of Jefferson City, the city held a reception Friday for Carrie Tergin in honor of her service. Meanwhile in Columbia, the city council held a special meeting to swear in new council members, Nick Knoth and Donald Waterman.
Tergin will step down from her role during her final city council meeting April 17. Ron Fitzwater will be sworn in as the new mayor of Jefferson City during that meeting.
"It's incredible to see so many people coming out and the appreciation I have for this community, I'm so lucky," Tergin said. "We faced a lot of challenges in eight years, but it was the best eight years I could have asked for because of people like this."
Tergin said the opening of the bicentennial bridge and progress on the redevelopment of the Missouri State Penitentiary (MSP) are some of her proudest accomplishments as mayor. She believes Fitzwater will continue progress made on the MSP.
"We've worked really well together, so I know into the future that things will continue to move forward," Tergin said. "He completely understands the economic growth it will bring and the tourism."
Fitzwater won the position after he ran unopposed and claimed just over 4,100 votes in the election. He served for six years on Jefferson City Council in the Fourth Ward before becoming mayor.
In past interviews with KOMU 8, Fitzwater said his main goal is to bring leadership skills he learned from the council to the position. He has served as a member of the Transportation and Traffic Commission and the Planning and Zoning Commission. He is also the current CEO of the Missouri Pharmacy Association.
Up north, the Columbia City Council welcomed new council members. Nick Knoth won the First Ward seat as the sole candidate after Pat Fowler dropped out of the race in February. Don Waterman will serve for the Fifth Ward after beating Gregg Bush by 58 votes.
Knoth will take an elected office for the first time. He's been involved in several commissions in Columbia, including Columbia's Housing and Community Development commissions and the board of representatives for the Boone County Family Access Center of Excellence.
"Certainly excitement and a great deal of really being humbled," Knoth said about the ceremony. "It's one thing to win, it's a whole other feeling to be sworn in to such a serious position, and really have the citizens of the first ward really place their trust in me."
He says ensuring equitable access to all services and opportunities, making investments in sewer and waste water projects and addressing the affordable housing crisis in the area are his priorities.
Waterman won his ward after being endorsed by the outgoing councilman Matt Pitzer. He was also endorsed by former Boone County clerk Taylor Burks, former mayoral candidate Randy Minchew and the Columbia Police Officers' Association.
"It's fully funding the police, our first responders, infrastructure," Waterman said on his future goals. "And then looking forward to some of the ongoing things, the water bond issue, Sinclair development, electrical transmission lines, so those are just current issues and learning to get involved with those is what I'm looking forward to."