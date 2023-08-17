FAYETTE − Charges have been dismissed in the case involving Kundarrius Taylor, who was charged with the involuntary manslaughter of his former roommate and Central Methodist University football player Torrance Evans.
The state filed a notice of dismissal last week, dismissing all charges against Taylor, according to his attorney Ben Faber.
Taylor was originally charged with first-degree murder after Evans was found dead from gunshot wounds on Aug. 25, 2022. Court documents say the shooting happened after an argument between the two men in their house.
In April, Taylor was released on a $250,000 bond. Faber cited Missouri Supreme Court's rule 33.01 that Taylor was entitled to release due to a lack of bad history or any violence.
A long and robust investigation involving witness statements from friends of both Taylor and Evans, in addition to prior information, "absolutely corroborated the self defense claim," Faber told KOMU 8.
The evidence presented aided the Howard County prosecutor in making the decision to dismiss the charges. Faber said he cannot speak on why the prosecutor chose to dismiss the charges but said his client has claimed self defense from the beginning.
"By the end of the day it became abundantly clear, not only to me and my client, but also to the prosecuting attorney, that this was a case of bonified self defense, and that there was no justice in pursuing it criminally against Mr. Taylor."
Faber confirmed that Taylor is now living out of state with family. While Faber Law Firm is satisfied with the outcome of the case, they extended their sympathies to the Evans' family.
"Mr. Taylor did not plan for, hope for, or want this tragedy to occur," Faber said.