MILLER COUNTY − Charges against a Hickory County man have been dropped in connection to a deadly shooting last summer on the Bagnell Dam Strip.
Tonka Way-Con Ponder, of Preston, faced first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges following the shooting that left one man dead and at least four others injured. Special prosecutor Locke Thompson confirmed the charges were dropped but did not elaborate why.
The case had been moved to St. Charles County late last year, according to online records.
The shooting happened July 15, 2021 on the Bagnell Dam Strip at the Lake of the Ozarks. Surveillance video showed a fight outside the Casablanca Pub and Grill between members of "opposing motorcycle clubs" around 7:45 p.m., according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
A probable cause statement says the Highway Patrol was able to obtain surveillance video, which showed a fight outside the Casablanca Pub and Grill between members of "opposing motorcycle clubs."
The video showed someone described as B.C., retrieving a gun and pointing it at Ponder, who at the time was actively fighting with another person. Ponder then drew his own weapon and shot B.C. That person died at the scene.