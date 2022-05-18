COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges against a man in connection with Tuesday's bomb threat that caused an evacuation at a daycare.
Alexzander Green faces charges of making a terrorist threat, harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police got a call about the bomb threat at Columbia KinderCare early Tuesday afternoon. Teachers and staff evacuated the children to a nearby building until police gave the all-clear.
According to court documents, Green called the daycare and said he put a bomb in the building to kill someone. The probable cause statement said Green had called and harassed the daycare on prior occasions as well.
The probable cause statement does not say the name of the daycare, but mentioned Tuesday's evacuation of students and staff.
Court filings said the court is denying bond for Green, but it's not clear if he's been taken into custody.
No injuries were reported from Tuesday's incident.