COOPER COUNTY − Deputies with the Cooper County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an area in Wooldridge Wednesday, in reference to a disturbance where dogs were possibly fighting, and shots were fired.
According to a news release, deputies learned a dog had gotten loose and gone onto someone else's property where another dog was located. The two dogs began fighting, and one owner was trying to split them up.
Deputies discovered one of the owners of the dogs was given a shotgun by a neighbor and fired a round, which struck one of the dogs, according to a news release.
The owner who fired the round was taken into custody to the Cooper County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold for armed criminal action and animal abuse. They later posted bond.
Deputies later learned the neighbor who gave the shotgun that was used, was "possibly a convicted felon," and the person arrested was "possibly in possession of illegal narcotics at their residence," according to a news release.
On Oct. 28, Cooper County deputies, assisted by members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, executed search warrants at their Woolridge homes.
At one residence, several firearms were located inside the residence and seized due to the resident being a convicted felon. The resident was detained and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold for unlawful possession of a firearm. They later posted bond.
At the other residence, officials seized heroin, prescription pills, methamphetamine, marijuana and a stolen handgun. The resident was also taken into custody and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where they were placed on a 24-hour hold awaiting formal charges.
On Oct. 29, the Cooper County Prosecutor filed formal charges against Elizabeth Willis, 27, with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful use of weapon, possessing a weapon and a felony controlled substance and receiving stolen property.
Willis' bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.