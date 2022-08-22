MORGAN COUNTY - Charges were filed Monday against the driver of a boat that crashed into a rock bluff at Lake of he Ozarks and killed 58-year-old occupant Thomas McKown over the weekend.
Roy Jackson, 63, of Edwards, faces a felony charge for boating while intoxicated resulting in the death of another and a misdemeanor charge for operating a motorboat in a careless or imprudent manner.
A probable cause statement said when first responders arrived, they found that Jackson, the owner and operator of the boat, had a "strong odor of intoxicants" and that his eyes were "heavily bloodshot."
Officers also determined that Jackson's speech was slurred and said that he could not follow instructions to "keep his head still," according to the statement. It also said Jackson needed "significant help walking" and was "very uneasy on his feet" while he was escorted to an ambulance.
Jackson was the operator of the boat when the crash happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday. An incident report by the highway patrol said Jackson failed to maintain a proper look-out and struck the boat into a rock bluff.
The impact resulted in the death of McKown, who was recovered from the lake and pronounced dead at 1:51 a.m. Sunday, according to court documents.
Two other occupants who were in the boat at the time of the crash, along with Jackson, sustained moderate injuries.
Jackson was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and was released on a $100,000 bond. He has an arraignment for Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Morgan County Circuit Court.