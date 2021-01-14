RANDOLPH COUNTY- A man who brandished a knife in the Moberly Regional Medical Center and threatened ER staff Wednesday morning has been formally charged by the Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney.
Dwane Jamil Long, 24, has been charged with second degree kidnapping, felony armed criminal action and felony unlawful use of a weapon.
Officers responded to the Moberly Regional Medical Center on Jan. 13 around 5:10 a.m. in reference to a subject brandishing a knife inside the emergency room.
Officers apprehended Long outside ER doors without incident. Long was transported to the Randolph County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000 and was unable to post the required bond.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing. The charges for the individual are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt, the press release said.