SEDALIA – The Sedalia Police Department is requesting charges against two juveniles connected to two burglaries in a smoke shop in Sedalia.
In a press release, SPD said that on Saturday, shortly before 3 a.m., officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm at the Discount Smoke Shop, located at 709 E Broadway Blvd.
When officers arrived, they found that several vape devices and products were stolen, estimated at a cost of over $3,000 in addition to $330 worth of property damage.
On Monday, shortly after 1 a.m., officers again responded to a commercial burglary alarm at the Discount Smoke Shop. This time, the amount of goods stolen was nearly $10,000 worth with a property damage estimating at $250.
Detectives and Patrol Officers conducted a search warrant Tuesday at the 300 block of East Chestnut Street and found evidence and several of the stolen products inside the premises.
SPD's Criminal Investigation Bureau initiated an investigation and identified two potential suspects, according to the release.
In a phone call, Sedalia Detective Travis St. Cyr confirmed to KOMU that the two juveniles were taken into custody, with one of them released to their parents with charges pending. The other juvenile remains in custody.
Charges requested by SPD include two counts of second degree burglary, two counts of second degree property damage, two counts of stealing, two counts of possession of burglary tools, and possession of tobacco /vapor products.