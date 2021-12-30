COLUMBIA- The 2021 CoMoGives fundraiser is set to end Friday on New Year's Eve. It began in November.
CoMoGives is an annual online fundraiser that this year supports 148 high-impact nonprofit organizations in Columbia and mid-Missouri.
It started in 2013 with 30 organizations involved and collected $62,400.
The full list of all 148 nonprofit organizations and a link to donate can be found on the CoMoGives website.
This year's campaign has raised $1,453,166.29 out of the $1,600,000 goal CoMoGives set before the fundraiser started.
Executive director John Baker said CoMoGives is a donor-driven campaign, meaning all the money that is raised goes to the organizations selected by the donors.
"We Always Swing" Jazz Series, an entertainment agency in Columbia, currently leads the way in the amount of money made out of the 148 participating non-profits.
Josh Chittum, assistant director of the Jazz Series said "We Always Swing" primarily puts all their eggs in one basket.
"We do some fundraising outside of CoMoGives but the vast majority of our individual donations come in December," Chittum said.
He said it's been years in the making of training patrons on how "We Always Swing" wants to do things.
"It's the idea of a rising tide lifts all ships. We're doing well but so are a lot of other groups," Chittum said. ''That's kind of the whole idea is that maybe someone goes to CoMoGives.com to make a donation to the Jazz Series but says the food bank and the humane society also needs to get a gift as well. It brings out a sense of community."
"It keeps you busy. It's not a day of giving, it's a month of giving, so we definitely view it as a marathon and not a sprint," said Chittum.
"We Always Swing" has been apart of the CoMoGives fundraiser for 8 years.
Rainbow House is another charitable organization that has been an active participant in the fundraiser.
"CoMoGives is always an exciting campaign here at Rainbow House, this year as well," Richie Vanskike, Rainbow House director of development, said. "It is really great to us and people are so giving. It's been boost to the year end giving that people do."
"This year our goal was $35,000," Vaskike said. "As we speak, we're at about 20,000 or somewhere in there. Because the last couple days, in particular, the last day of the month, is always a busy day, we hope to make a big push and get to our goal."
Rainbow House currently sits at 15th out of the other 148 organizations that are involved.