COLUMBIA - With the holiday giving season fast approaching, local charities are adjusting some of their big fundraising events to the realities of the pandemic.
Donations to charitable causes increase substantially at the end of the year, according to Community Foundation of Central Missouri Director John Baker.
Baker said most individuals keep a calendar year as their personal or family fiscal year and want to get charitable gifts in before the end of December for tax purposes.
"We claim that we give gifts because of the patterns and the happenings of some of the stories in the great faiths around the world," Baker said about giving during the holiday season. "So that does happen, but it's also very much a calendar thing because of fiscal necessity."
As a result, nonprofit organizations rely heavily on donations from the giving season to carry them through the rest of the year. However, the pandemic has created challenges for organizations to meet face-to-face with potential donors.
"I think that's a concern for any nonprofit agency coming up this holiday season, trying to fundraise during a pandemic when we can't do the norm," Lori Benson, Salvation Army Community Relations Director in Columbia, said.
"It's the most important three months at any point of our calendar," Seth Wolfmeyer, Marketing Manager for the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, said. "It's when we have the most awareness and it's when people are most looking to make a financial donation."
Bell ringing for the Salvation Army is a staple of the giving season at stores across the country. In mid-Missouri, bell ringing will start Friday.
"Some places are allowing us to ring, some places are not. Some places have pushed us back where we would be starting this Friday, but now we're not able to start until after Thanksgiving," Benson said.
Benson also said the Salvation Army is looking at a significant decrease in the number of volunteer bell ringers this year.
In order to adjust for all the changes and the decrease in volunteer numbers, Benson said the Salvation Army will put up red kettles with a QR code at locations where bell ringers will not be present.
Shoppers can scan the QR code in order to give electronically at these locations. A sign with a code to give electronically via Apple Pay or Google Pay will be available at all locations, even those with volunteers.
At the Food Bank, Wolfmeyer said their partner agencies have seen an increase in need that ranges anywhere from three to 11% in the last few months.
"It's varied a lot. We have seen an increase in need especially with a lot of people who are seeking help for food for the first time."
Wolfmeyer said that food drives are able to continue as normal, but several big fundraising events have been altered by the pandemic, including the "Score Against Hunger" game.
The Food Bank is the official charity of Mizzou Athletics, and the "Score Against Hunger" home football game is a big fundraiser for the Food Bank. Wolfmeyer said the scheduling challenges caused by the pandemic impacted the game this year.
"That game was originally scheduled and then had to be postponed and then was changed to a couple weekends ago, and we couldn't do as much promotion as we usually do."
Even with all of the challenges, Wolfmeyer and Benson said they have hope the community will step up.
"I really believe that everyone is going to pull together and make sure to give to the Salvation Army or give to their agencies that they support. So that they make sure that they're helping people through this pandemic, not just this year, but going into next year," Benson said. "I have a lot of hope for this holiday season."
"Every community that we work with, all 32 counties, there really hasn't been a time that they haven't risen to the challenge," Wolfmeyer said.