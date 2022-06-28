CHARITON COUNTY - Hundreds of residents from Chariton County and other surrounding areas worked together to support the victims of the Amtrak train derailment that happened in Mendon on Monday.
The day of the incident, the local K-12 school, Northwestern, opened up its gymnasium for people to regroup, get food, charge their phones and figure out next steps.
According to Northwestern Superintendent Eric Hoyt, no one spent the night at the school, but there was staff who stayed past midnight helping out.
"Our community came together and it's a really wonderful thing," Hoyt said. "I think that small town America gets overlooked sometimes for how powerful and important they can be. Everybody in our area dropped what they were doing yesterday to come and help which is pretty special."
Blake Burs is a high school math teacher and a track and basketball coach at Northwestern. He was on the way back from his varsity girls' basketball game shootout when his bus driver notified him that he would have to get dropped off at the school so that she could get a bigger bus.
Burs said he was the first person on campus until first responders and other administrators showed up shortly after.
He stayed at the school until about 10 p.m. on Monday and arrived back at the school at 9 a.m. to help clean up from the night before.
"It's overwhelming how much support the community brought, just donations with food, water...the nurses, staff, anybody from the community came and supported this incident," Burs said.
One family in Sumner, a town just 10 minutes outside Mendon, owns Habitat Flats, a hunting lodge that houses over 30 people.
On Tuesday night, they are hosting 14 Amtrak employees who needed shelter.
"I love it, like this is what I do all the time, so it's just like nothing to me really," Randi Smith, manager at Habitat Flats, said.
Smith said even though she is from the area, she did not realize the impact her community could have.
"I know small town communities, you know, get together, but that was crazy," she said.
Her husband, Tracy Smith, works for Burling Northern Santa Fe railway. He said trains like the one that derailed Monday are built for speed. From his experience, there are near misses all the time, but that they have to hope that nothing tragic ever happens.
"It's a hard pill to swallow because everyday, you go into work, and it's the worst case scenario," he said.
Randi and Tracy's daughter, Gracie Smith, is a nurse at Carroll County Memorial Hospital. Even though it is not the closest hospital in the area, she said there were nurses from all across mid-Missouri there to help Monday.
"It was a sight to see, and I'll never forget it," she said.
Gracie Smith attended Northwestern when she was in high school, but said she did not intend to return under these circumstances.
She said at first, she was scared because she did not know what to expect, but in the end, her hard work paid off.
"It's pretty rewarding to me to know that we were all there to help everybody when they needed it," Gracie Smith said.
Her father said whether it came from a nurse or a teacher, he expected nothing less from his community.
"It makes me feel good that the community I live in, you know, it won't hesitate everything they're doing to lend a hand," Tracy Smith said.