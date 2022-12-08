KEYTESVILLE - A judge granted the dismissal Thursday of Chariton County as a defendant in a lawsuit filed after June's deadly train crash near Mendon.
The petition, filed in late June by Erin Barton, named the county, BNSF Railway Company and Mariano Rodriguez as defendants. Barton's late husband, Billy Barton, was the driver of the truck that a train hit at a rural crossing on June 27. Three others died in the incident.
Barton's lawsuit is one of four pending against BNSF; one other also includes Rodriguez as a defendant. At the time of the crash, Barton's petition said Rodriguez was the roadmaster in charge of maintaining the crossing where the incident happened.
There are also several lawsuits pending over the incident in federal court.