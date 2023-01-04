CHARITON COUNTY — Prosecutors filed criminal charges against a Chariton County man for allegedly bringing a loaded weapon on Keytesville School property.
Christian Logue, 18, told Chariton County deputies that he had forgotten the handgun was in his car and that he intended to use the firearm to hunt squirrels after school, according to court documents. Logue told deputies that he realized the gun was in the car when he arrived at school, where he placed it in his glove compartment.
Logue was charged in December with a class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon, according to online court records. If convicted, Logue faces up to four years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
Logue is out on bond with the condition he live at his father's address and does not have access to firearms, online records state. The court has also banned him from entering any school property.
Logue's arraignment is scheduled on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.