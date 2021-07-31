COLUMBIA - The Missouri Fire Service had a charity BBQ to raise money for two non-profit organizations Saturday.
The group had a rib competition, raffles, and a bags tournament. Tickets were $10 and the money raised goes to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network and the Firefighter Museum Project in Kingdom City.
Organizer Jeff Strawn explained why these were the two beneficiaries chosen.
"I'm the state director, here in Missouri for the Firefighter Cancer Support Network so that was kind of my way to help raise money for the organization to do the barbecue," Strawn said. "And I thought that I would try and leach onto something that all firefighters in the state would be affected by positively so I looked at the museum project and thought that would be great."
The last time the event was held was in 2019.
Strawn said the group raised $36 hundred dollars. Strawn believes this year should be even better.
"I'm pretty positive we are going to surpass that this year." Strawn said.
Five teams of fire departments from across the state competed in the rib competition. The Jefferson City Fire Department tried to defend their 2019 Champion title this year but fell short to the Joplin Fire Department. Other competitors included a team from the State Fair Fire Department and two from the local Columbia Fire Department but only the top three received trophies.
Besides raising money, Strawn likes the event because of the "comradery" that comes with getting together.
"Firefighters, we just enjoy each other's company, you know we do the same job, and it's easy to talk to everybody and we just have a good time." Strawn said.