BOONVILLE - Charles Erickson walked out of the Boonville Correctional Center on Monday after spending nearly two decades in prison.
The Free Charles Erickson page on Facebook posted a photo of Erickson shortly before 9 a.m. with the caption, "Charlie's on his way home!"
Erickson, 38, was convicted in 2005 for the murder of Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt. He originally confessed to killing Heitholt, but later claimed he was coerced by Columbia Police investigators.
"I know I was coerced," he told KOMU 8 News in 2019. "I was coerced by the police, by the prosecutor, by my own attorney."
During the investigation, Erickson implicated his friend Ryan Ferguson. Ferguson always maintained his innocence, but a jury found him guilty in 2005, mainly based on Erickson's testimony. That conviction was overturned in 2013 and Ferguson was released.