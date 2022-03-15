BOONVILLE − A Columbia man who pleaded guilty to killing the sports editor at the Columbia Daily Tribune in 2001 has a parole date set for January 2023.
Charles Erickson's parole date is set for Jan. 9, 2023, according to a spokesperson at the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Erickson pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of the Tribune's sports editor Kent Heitholt. Erickson was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2005.
Erickson originally confessed to killing Heitholt, but later claimed he was coerced by investigators.
"I know I was coerced," he told KOMU 8 News in 2019. "I was coerced by the police, by the prosecutor, by my own attorney."
During the investigation, Erickson implicated his friend Ryan Ferguson. Ferguson always maintained his innocence, but a jury found him guilty in 2005, mainly based on Erickson's testimony. That conviction was overturned in 2013 and Ferguson was released.
Erickson is currently incarcerated at the Boonville Correctional Center.