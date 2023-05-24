COLUMBIA— Columbia Housing Authority's (CHA) Moving Ahead Program (MAP) unveiled its newly renovated and expanded teen center on Wednesday.
HAPPENING NOW: Columbia Housing Authority is unveiling its newly renovated and expanded center for its program. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/SAa2KePvUG— Tia Maggio (@TiaMaggioTV) May 24, 2023
The after-school and summer program is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the new renovations inside the J.W. "Blind" Boone Community Center. The renovations add more space, as well as individualized rooms for music, art and gaming. It also features a main lounge room decorated in a camping theme.
MAP serves over 100 Columbia youth annually and has served over 700 Columbia youth and families since 2003, according to CHA.
The program provides a mix of one-on-one tutoring and cultural and physical activities for children in kindergarten through 12th grade. It also offers inclusive services, including extensive family development, meals, transportation and education programs.
Michaela Flores, assistant coordinator and behavioral specialist for MAP, says the organization wanted a space focused on its older students.
MAP also offers many resources for families such as parenting classes, trauma-informed parenting groups and family events. Flores says MAP is focused on expanding its reach.
"We've always helped kids with homes in the community, but now we're really honing in on helping families as a whole," Flores said.
At the unveiling Wednesday, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe gave a proclamation.
"Child care is a huge issue for working parents, making sure your kids have somewhere safe to be when they're not in school and programs like Moving Ahead offer that to our families," Buffaloe said.
MAP operates from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday while Columbia Public Schools is in session.
A full-day summer program is additionally offered in July and early August and runs from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays.
CHA organizers said they are also working toward expanding MAP to a secondary site at Bear Creek.