COOPER COUNTY – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a Chesterfield man died in a crash Friday night.
According to a crash report, it happened in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near mile marker 103 in Cooper County.
Two cars were stopped in heavy traffic when 55-year-old Momchil I. Petrov IV crashed his tractor trailer into them. The cab of Petrov's truck then separated from the frame, exited the road and ended up on its side.
Petrov was later pronounced dead after being transported to University Hospital.
Katherine Calgett, 33 of Kansas City, and Noel Moise, 48 of Miami, suffered moderate and minor injuries, respectively, and were transported to University Hospital.
All three drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.