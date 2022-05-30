LAKE OF THE OZARKS − A Chesterfield man was life flighted to Columbia after his jet ski capsized at the Lake of the Ozarks Sunday afternoon.
Stephen Dreyer, 40, was driving the jet ski west, near the 5.8 mile marker in Cornett Branch Cove around 4:40 p.m.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report said he was turning at a low rate of speed to pull a towable device the other direction. The jet ski then capsized and the loose rope from the towable device became wrapped around Dreyer.
He was life flighted to University Hospital in Columbia by MU Air Care for serious injuries. Dreyer was wearing a life jacket, the report said.