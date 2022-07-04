JEFFERSON CITY - One gunman killed six people and injured 24 others at a parade in Highland Park, north of Chicago, on Monday morning.
While the shooting seemed to be isolated and not a chain of shootings, it's still enough to worry some Jefferson City residents attending the Salute to America celebration.
"Yeah it concerns me when something like that can happen" long time Jefferson City resident Howard Atler said. "You know it's a tragedy that it happens at all."
There was a police presence at Salute to America, as well as an EMS and Firefighter presence. One Jefferson City Police Officer said that every situation is different, but the police force does their best to prepare for anything to happen.
"We try to mentally prepare ourselves for those situations," Jefferson City Police officer Andrew Lenart said. "We're always always thinking of scenarios like that and how we would react."
"It helps to know that there's somebody there who is trained to put that stuff out and carry a firearm so I don't have to," Atler said. "I think that's one of the biggest things is training with firearms."
While the officers at the celebration recognize an active shooter situation is very hard to prepare for, Lenart has full confidence in his fellow officers to handle any situation.
"I have 100% faith in all the officers in the Jefferson City Police Department to handle any situation that would arise like that," Lenart said.
The fireworks show set to start at 9:45 p.m. on the north lawn of the capitol.