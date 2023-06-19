LAKE OF THE OZARKS − A Chicago man drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks Sunday evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Monday morning.
Troopers were called to the 20 mile mark of the main channel, near the Grand Glaize Bridge, around 8 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person who dove off a dock to swim, went below the water and did not resurface.
The Highway Patrol recovered the body just before 10 a.m. Monday and identified the person as Kendall Henderson, 30.
The Mid-County Fire Protection District told KY3 rescuers searched the water but had to suspend the search after sunset Sunday because of debris in the water.
MSHP said it is still investigating the incident.
The drowning was MSHP Troop F's first of 2023, according to the report.
