JEFFERSON CITY - In Missouri, child care costs are on the rise. The average annual cost of infant care in Missouri is $10,041, or $837 per month, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Child care for a 4-year-old costs $7,014, or $584 each month.
According to a survey by Care.com, 63% of parents report child care has become more expensive over the past year.
In mid-Missouri, child care costs have also increased each year, according to Donna Scheidt, the executive director at Little Explorers Discovery Center. She said they have had to raise their daily price.
"We've increased the price every year by $1 per day at our center," Scheidt said.
The cost of nannies rose about 20% over the course of the pandemic, while babysitting and day care costs are up 5% to 15%, according to Care.com.
"Inflation has been hard on us, as I'm sure it's been hard on all child care centers," Scheidt said. "It's not just inflation, minimum wage is going up everything, everything is increasing. And we have raised our price every January for the last two or three years."
With an increase in costs, Little Explorers has also struggled to hire enough staff.
"We would be able to take more children, if we were able to hire more staff. We were like, We're licensed for 99 children, but we still don't have 99 children on enrollment, because we can't hire enough staff," Scheidt said.
At Little Explorers, some families are lucky enough to get support from the state to help with daycare costs.
"Our families are lucky and that we are [part of] United Way, so if some families qualify financially, they will get help from the state and they'll get child care assistance through the state of Missouri," Scheidt said. "There's some other families that are kind of in between there."
The median Missouri household in 2018 earned just over $4,500 per month and would have had to spend around 18.5% of their total income on center-based infant care for a single child.