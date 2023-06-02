BOONE COUNTY − The Boone County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a 6-year-old child has died from their injuries sustained in a Wednesday morning crash.
The crash occurred around 6:22 a.m. in the 7700 block of East New Haven Road.
The male child, age 6, was a rear seat passenger in a 2005 Dodge at the time of the crash. The child was seated in a booster seat with a fastened safety belt, according to the sheriff's office.
Steve Drupp, 34, of Fulton, and Jason Logsdon, 41, of Columbia, were the drivers involved in the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office previously announced.
The sheriff's office's preliminary investigations found that Drupp's Dodge was headed west on New Haven and Logsdon's Honda was traveling east when the vehicles collided head-on.
Another child in Drupp's vehicle was taken to the hospital after the crash. Their condition is unknown.