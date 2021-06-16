COLUMBIA − As mid-Missouri enters a possible triple digit temperature this weekend, officials are reminding parents of child safety in the heat.
This includes leaving children in a hot car.
The U.S is on track to record a low number of hot car deaths in kids, but with the heat continuing to increase over the summer months, there's a new worry.
Amber Rollins, the Director of Kidsandcars.org, says the relaxing of pandemic-related restrictions can lead to more problems.
"We're definitely very concerned about the coming months because one of the biggest factors in hot car deaths... is a change in that normal daily routine," Rollins said.
As people begin to go back to work and travel more often, the risk of leaving a child in a car can also increase.
She says the pandemic saw a decrease in the number of car related cases because parents were working from home and a lot of children weren't going into daycare.
"Now with families starting to go back into the workplace and routines shifting, we're very concerned that we're going to see an explosion in these tragedies and that doesn't have to happen," Rollins said.
Rollins says the biggest misconception that parents have is that it can't happen to them. She encourages parents and caregivers to find some kind of system to use as a reminder.
"Take your diaper bag or some kind of visual reminder, whenever you have the baby with you, and put it in the front seat with you."
This type of visual reminder can keep your awareness that your child is back there.
She also says many of the instances where this happens is on the way to a daycare or place where the parent drops the child off.
She says creating a policy with your daycare or relative who watches your kid to call if they weren't to show up.
"A lot of times these children are supposed to have gone to daycare and they never made it, so that one phone call could've been the difference between life or death," Rollins said.
Another issue Rollins says they see is kids sneaking out of the house and into cars, unable to get out.
"Keep your vehicles locked even if you don't have children and keep car keys and car fobs out of reach of children," Rollins said.
About 14% of hot car deaths happen when a child is knowingly left in a vehicle and these are the most easily preventable of all of these circumstances, she said.
MU Health pediatrician Chris Wilhelm says the way infants body weight is distributed is much different than that of an adult, which makes it more difficult to regulate body heat.
"You as an adult can easily say 'I'm hot, I need to move into a cooler area.' An infant is unable to say 'I am hot and I need to go cool down,'" Wilhelm said.
A child's body temperature rises 3 to 5 times faster than an adult, which means they reach a dangerous body heat very quickly.
"Nobody thinks this can happen to them and that's why we feel very strongly that we need technology to prevent this," Rollins said.
KidsandCars.org is working on a bill called the Hot Cars Act, which calls for technology to be included as standard equipment, like a seatbelt, in all new vehicles.
This could detect the presence of a child and alert the driver, bystanders and even authorities that there was a child trapped inside and in danger.