BOONE COUNTY - A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 40 at Rollingwood left a child injured.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Shawn Brazas, around 11:30 a.m., a truck traveling west on the highway hit a Buick that, MSHP believes, was traveling at a high rate of speed.
There was one individual in the truck and at least two individuals inside of the Buick when the cars collided. The front of the truck took heavy damage and caused damage to the driver's side of the Buick.
I’m at the US-40 E and N Rollingwood Blvd. where a crash took place. Police, fire department and rescue teams were in the scene to assist in helping those involved in the crash. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/W7q0bN4AC0— Tillman McClunie (@McclunieTillman) October 27, 2021
According to Sgt. Brazas, fire personnel assisted in removing the occupants out of the Buick.
A child was not restrained in the Buick and was ejected out the rear window. The child was first taken to University Hospital, but now is being life flighted to a hospital in St. Louis, according to Brazas.
The occupant of the pickup truck was not restrained and was able to communicate and move after the crash.
The severity of the injuries of all the occupants involved in the crash are currently unknown.
Boone County Fire, police and state troopers were on the scene to shut down Highway 40.
"It was reported to us right at or shortly after 11:30 a.m.," Sgt. Brazas said. "We had a trooper in the area, there was a very quick response time which certainly makes things better."
The highway was shut down in both directions for about an hour.
State Troopers are investigating a two vehicle injury crash on US 40 at Rollingwood in Boone County. The roadway is blocked so please try to find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/X5mgXOuLeB— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) October 27, 2021
This story is developing and will be updated once more information is released.