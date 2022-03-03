CALLAWAY COUNTY — An 8-year-old from St. Louis was killed in a fatal crash going westbound on US 54 in Callaway County on Wednesday.
The child was in the car with two adults and an infant. Four of the five people involved in the crash were not wearing seatbelts, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
One of the vehicles struck the other at the rear causing it to overturn, traveling off the left side of the roadway.
Dr. Kelly Douglass of Capital Region Medical Center pronounced the 8-year-old dead at 10:29 p.m. on Wednesday.
This is Troop F's third fatality since March and 20th for the year 2022.