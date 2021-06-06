LAKE OF THE OZARKS - An 8-year-old child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon after being struck by a boat propeller at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to troopers.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Corporal Kyle Green with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened at the Fort Wood recreation area. He said it happened after the child either fell or jumped off a boat into the water.
Green said a park ranger was on the scene and officials are still investigating. He said he expects more information will be released Monday.