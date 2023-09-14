MEXICO, Mo. − A 9-year-old girl from Mexico, Missouri, was hit by a 1995 GMC Wednesday afternoon, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD).
The child was walking home from school in the area of West Boulevard and Dogwood around 3:08 p.m. when a 33-year-old driver attempted to stop but ultimately hit the girl, the MPSD said.
The 9-year-old was taken to MU Urgent Care, where her injuries were treated before her release.
In a press release, the MPSD reminded pedestrians and drivers to "watch out for each other, especially just before and after school."
The department encouraged the use of crosswalks when possible and said school zone speed limits should be obeyed.