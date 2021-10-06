COLUMBIA - Children got a chance to climb in their favorite emergency vehicles without the distractions of loud sirens or flashing lights at the Touch a Truck event Wednesday afternoon in Columbia.
Touch a Truck is a spin off of the popular Tons of Truck event held in the spring. However, the Touch a Truck event is designed specifically with sensitive young children and people with autism spectrum disorder in mind.
Cassie Brandt, Touch a Truck coordinator, says it's a much calmer event.
"We don't have any of the honking horns or the bright lights the sirens. All of that is tamed down so that this event is much more friendly to any kids that can be easily overwhelmed," Brandt said.
The decision to have an event like this sparked after the Tons of Truck event.
"We noticed a need both from seeing kids at the event that were not having a great time with all of the loud noises," Brandt said. "And with specific feedback from parents that said 'we love this, our kids would love this, it's just too much.'"
The event was also designed specifically for children with the autism spectrum disorder. People with autism can struggle with loud noises and other sensory overloads.
"For people with autism, learning to interact with first responders is critical. On the other hand, it is just as essential for first responders to understand autism and be prepared to respond effectively and safely to situations that arise involving individuals on the spectrum," according to the Autism Safety Project.
At Wednesday's Touch a Truck, kids got the chance to climb inside and play around in firetrucks, ambulances, garbage trucks and tractors.
Abby Brock, a parent at the event, says she noticed her son was a lot more comfortable without all the chaos.
"He was definitely more comfortable, just not so overwhelmed with so many people," Brock said. "He was more willing to climb into everything and drive and talk on the radios."
Brandt appreciates both Tons of Trucks and Touch a Truck, but the smaller event she says is just as meaningful.
"There's nothing about a truck event that says it has to be loud, that it has to be bright," Brandt said. "Kids can still come out and see the trucks with those elements removed."
As for Brock, she said enjoying time with her son under any circumstance is meaningful.