Children practice reading with therapy dogs at DBRL's Read to Rover

COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL) is hosting its Reading to Rover event on Monday starting at 5:30 until 7:30 p.m.
Children, ages 5 and above, will have the chance to read to certified therapy dogs for roughly 15 minutes at a time.
DBRL's youth and community services manager Sarah Howard says reading with therapy dogs is a great way to get children to practice reading out loud.
"One of the cool things about the program is this is a non-judgmental reading time," Howard said. "The dog is not going to correct any pronunciation."
She says using dogs can entice children to read, even when reading is not their favorite pastime.
"This would be a benefit to them to come and practice their skill, their lifelong skill of reading with something that they do enjoy, like a dog," she sais.
DBRL works with Ann Gafke's Teacher's Pet Therapy Dogs in Columbia, who provides the dogs for the event. Howard says it is easy to work with them because they take care of the license certifications for the dogs.
"We know that these dogs have all their paperwork. They have to even volunteered a certain number of hours to keep their certifications," Howard said.
Usually the organization brings two different groups of dogs, with each group consisting of two to three dogs. This way, the dogs will not get too overwhelmed by the children.
The dogs themselves can range from border collies to Jack Russell terriers, which has indirectly helped some children overcome their fear of the animal.
"We've had kids over the years that might have been scared of dogs, but this program has allowed them to come in and meet a dog, learn a couple of things about how to approach an animal or not approach an animal out in the wild, so to speak, on the street," Howard said.
The event is first come first serve, so families may have to wait to read to a dog.
Read to Rover happens on the second Monday of each month. For more information, visit the DBRL's website.