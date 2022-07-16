JEFFERSON CITY - Memorial Park hosted a Christmas in July themed fundraiser for Alzheimer's Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event had food, live music, a Christmas themed raffle, 25 vendors and the opportunity to take selfies with Santa Claus.
The fundraiser's goal was to raise money for the Walk to End Alzheimer's event on October 16, which is also held at Memorial Park.
Today's benefit was co-organized by longtime friends Taylor Yoakum and Melissa Demarest.
Yoakum is a member of the Alzheimer's Association committee and is participating in this years Walk to End Alzheimer's with her team "Flower Power."
She said the team's main goal is to spread awareness for the cure for Alzheimer's and raise funds.
She said all the proceeds raised today will go to her team's fundraiser, which supports the local walk project.
"It started with my husband. A couple of years ago, I started joining the walk with his family," Yoakum said. "Now, we've kind of transitioned over into my family. My great grandma has it. Seeing her lose her memories and how it's impacted her and even how it's impacted our own family, it's just been really hard."
Yoakum said she enjoys seeing familiar faces from other events attend hers.
"It's been fun to see the same people and connect in that same way," Yoakum said. "We're like our own community."
Yoakum said planning the event took a lot of time and effort.
"Lots of ads went out in the local vendor groups that they have on Facebook. Connecting with the vendors, getting them signed up, and then them self promoting through their pages to then kind of bring their own networks in," Yoakum said. "We've been able to reach people by all these networks coming together."
Mary Boo, a vendor at the event, said she came out to show her support for Alzheimer's.
"My mother in law had Alzheimer's," Boo said. "It'd be nice to have a cure for a lot of this stuff."
Co host, Demarest said she is Taylor's right hand woman.
"I find out what she needs. And I help take care of that. I was able to make connections with other vendors and I knew about Santa Claus," Demarest said. "I've been able to make these connections through my business and bring people in and kind of gather the troops."
Both women own their own small businesses, Modern Maggie and Crunchy Bean Kitchen, and brought their home made contributions to hand out at today's event.
"Lots of bread, lots and lots of bread," Demarest said. "Everything from mini loaves, to large loaves, some pies."
Demarest said community events are very important.
"It's a matter of when everybody comes together, you can learn something," Demarest said. "Whether it's Alzheimer's or it's something else, there's always something to be learned, and that knowledge can be shared. There's that sense of camaraderie not only with vendors and with individuals as customers, but also just as a community as a whole."
Demarest said working alongside Yoakum has been fantastic.
"Taylor is honestly a rock star, I absolutely love Taylor," Demarest said. "Her passion for this cause has ignited a fire in me to be there as well. Honestly, I would not want to do this with anybody else."
To get involved in the fight to end Alzheimer's visit alz.org/JCwalk.