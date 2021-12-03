FULTON − The proceeds from the Fulton Christmas Market will go toward the restoration of the historic Fulton Train Depot, which has been closed to the public for almost 40 years.
The Fulton Rail Depot, designed by a Fulton architect, M. Fred Bell, was constructed in 1911. It has a profound emotional connection with practically everyone who grew up in Fulton.
"It is a historic building in Fulton and we would like to preserve our history here," Bryce Gordon, a Fulton resident, said.
The building is now in need of some repairs.
"It needs a bit of touch-up here," Gordon said. "It originally had a slate roof. But the building is pretty much in tact the way it was designed."
Grae Studio, an interior design business, is relocating into the building. The studio is hosting a Christmas market to raise some funds for the depot's repair.
The owner of the business and the designer, Crystal Aulbur, said she hopes this Christmas market will not only provide Christmas atmosphere to the visitors but also will help raise funds for the essential repairs.
The business, being for-profit, does not qualify for any grants, so the Christmas market is a creative way to get the community involved and obtain some funds.
"In the past 40 years, the Rail Depot has fell into disrepair, so we are trying to bring it back so the community can be proud of it once again," Aulbur said.
"All of the profits that we make from the Christmas market are going toward the most critical need right now, which is putting a new roof on the building. The roof has been on for many years and it is leaking," Aulbur said. "So to do the roof and also to repair the chimney we have a conservative estimate of $50,000 but it will probably be more than that."
It is estimated that the repairs would take a few years to complete.
This Christmas market is expected to become a regular event.
"We hope this is our first year of many. We plan to expand it next year and have some food vendors to create that nostalgic experience for holiday shoppers," Aulbur said.
This year, the Christmas market is offering fresh Christmas trees, vintage decorations and gifts.
The market will continue on Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Dec. 18.