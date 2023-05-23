COLUMBIA − The Columbia School Board has received five applications for its open seat with a little over a week to go before applications are due.
The applicants so far include Jan Mees, Chuck Basye, Phil Stroessner, John Potter and Della Streaty-Wilhoit, according to the Columbia School Board's website.
The vacancy on the board was created after Katherine Sasser resigned earlier this month. Sasser said she would be moving out of state with her family due to the consideration of several pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation in the state legislature.
Sasser formally submitted her resignation during an-already scheduled special session on Thursday, May 10. The school board outlined a timeline of a new appointment during the meeting.
- May 11: Notification of the vacancy made public
- May 31: Deadline for the Board of Education secretary to receive applications
- June 2: Applications received by the Board of Education
- June 7: Special session of the Board of Education held to interview applicants
- June 12: Appointment of board member at a regular meeting of the Board of Education and oath of office administered
Mees and Streaty-Wilhoit have previous experience on the Columbia School Board.
Mees was elected to the school board in 2007 and served four terms, including one term as president. She also is past president of the Missouri School Boards Association.
Streaty-Wilhoit left the board in April 2022 after serving one term.
Basye, a former state representative, and Potter ran for a spot on the school board during the municipal election in April. Basye placed fourth out of seven candidates, while Potter placed last, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Stroessner is a loan officer at Veterans United Home Loans, according to the VU's website. He says his three daughters attend Columbia Public Schools.