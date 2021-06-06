CALIFORNIA - Annunciation Catholic Church in California, MO held a vaccination event combined with a picnic Sunday morning to bring the community together and get more people vaccinated.
The Community Health Center of Mid-Missouri had a truck outside the event to administer the vaccines while people got food from local vendors and participated in activities like bingo and turtle racing.
The picnic is the first of the summer for the small town of California, and it is also the first big event the community has had for a while. The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
"What we felt last year was some emptiness seen and experienced by people," Annunciation Church Pastor Alex Gabriel said. "We were not interacting with each other, people would come for the service and then rush out."
With over 25 percent of Moniteau County now vaccinated, some California residents at Sunday's event said they hope to keep pushing that percentage higher so they can continue to hold events like this.
"Now being free, people are really happy to be out interacting with one another," Gabriel said. "In that way this is something very, very special and we have taken risks. People said, 'It's not the right time to begin again,' but I said, 'Let us trust God. He will make it work', and it's working."
The church did not originally plan on having a vaccination event along with the picnic, but the Community Health Center of Mid-Missouri reached out after they heard how many people would be at the picnic and asked if they could have a truck helping people get vaccinated.
The truck provided both Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as Pfizer vaccines so that people had the opportunity to choose which vaccine they would like.
"We just want to make it really easy for people to be vaccinated," Dr. Crystal Sullivan of the Community Health Center said. "So, by coming to events like this, it makes it very easy. If people have transportation barriers or just life is so busy they haven't had time to get out and get the vaccine, we're bringing the vaccine to them if they're interested."
Food options available at the picnic ranged from Mexican food to barbecue as organizers tried to get a variety of people to participate in the day's events.
"This is kind of the official kick off of the summer," picnic vendor Eric Schroeter said. "So, it marks an important point and not having it last year was one of those things that was just missing."