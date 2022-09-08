Churchill Museum honors Queen Elizabeth II's connection to mid-Missouri

FULTON - America's Churchill Museum in Fulton put together a new exhibit Thursday honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her connection to mid-Missouri.
"We knew this day was coming," Timothy Riley, director of the Churchill Museum, said. "When we were preparing for the ultimate day when the Queen would pass on, we decided to start assembling some of the works from our collection."
The collection includes a picture of Queen Elizabeth's coronation signed by the Queen herself, a prayer book signed by the Queen's mother, and a letter from King Charles III.
"We're happy to be able to have this small, modest exhibition featuring some of the items on view to remember the great legacy of Queen Elizabeth the Second," Riley said.
Even though the Queen lived thousands of miles away, Riley says she was very aware of Fulton and mid-Missouri. The museum itself is proof.
The museum is located in a London church that was bombed during World War Two. What was left of the church was shipped to Fulton and rebuilt as a memorial to Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who delivered his famous 'Iron Curtain' speech in Fulton in 1946.
King Charles III, who is the Queen's son, sent a signed letter to museum in 2019 commemorating the museum's work.
It reads, "The Church, it seems to me, represents the essence of the human spirit and our unique ability to overcome tragedy, having quite literally been raised from the ashes...," Charles goes on to write, "It therefore gives me great joy that the Church stands proudly re-hallowed in Fulton, Missouri."
Charles assumed his role as king after the death of his mother.
Riley says the exhibit will be displayed through the end of the month.