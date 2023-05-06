FULTON — The National Churchill Museum highlighted Mid-Missouri's connection to the British royal family during King Charles III's coronation.
The museum rang the historic bells of the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury for two minutes at 11:00 a.m.
Saturday is the first time the church bells in Fulton have rang for a royal coronation in the United States.
"It really is something that doesn't happen very often," museum director Timothy Riley said. "When it does there's a lot of pomp and circumstance surrounding it."
The ringing of the bells drew a handful of observers, including Laura Abernathy Huffman of Pulaski County. Huffman said she was in Fulton for the Morels and Microbrews Festival and was "absolutely thrilled" to see the church bells ring.
"Oh it was beautiful," Huffman said. "I noticed everything around us kind of got quieter there."
Huffman said she watched the coronation ceremony in London on TV this morning before visiting Fulton. She said it felt like "living history" to see the bells ring.
According to Riley, the museum has a personal connection to the new king. In honor of the coronation, Riley displayed a letter then Prince Charles sent the museum after it's 50th anniversary in 2019. Charles said in the letter he hoped the church would continue to receive support.
"[The church] represents the essence of the human spirit, and our unique ability to overcome tragedy having quite literally been raised from the ashes " Charles wrote. "It therefore gives me great joy the church stands proudly re-hallowed in Fulton, Missouri."
The church is connected to the royal family's history. Built in 12th century England, it burned down in the Great Fire of London in 1666. According to Riley, King Charles II ordered the church to be repaired.
It was rebuilt under the direction of architect Christopher Wren and stood for 300 years until is was bombed during the The Blitz in World War II.
What remained was transported brick by brick to Fulton by Westminster College in 1969 to honor Winston Churchill. Churchill delivered his iconic 1946 'iron curtain' speech at Westminster in which he warned the Soviet Union threatened European freedom.
"Our ties to the British monarchy not only transcend today but back, way back," museum director Timothy Riley said. Riley said the royal family's recognition of the museum puts Mid-Missouri on the world stage.
The museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day of the week.