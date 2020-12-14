COLUMBIA - $20,000. That is the amount that the Columbia Improvement District (CID) will buy in gift cards from multiple local businesses.
Starting on Monday, Dec. 14 until Dec. 20, businesses within the borders can apply to be one of the 40 recipients to have $500 worth of gift cards from their business purchased by the CID.
According to their website, the CID is an independent organization dedicated to keeping Columbia’s downtown—The District—vital.
Businesses within the borders of Providence Road to Walnut Street and Park Avenue to Elm Street have the ability to apply for the COVID-19 Relief Gift Card Program.
“This is a little something we are able to do and I think our businesses understand that,” Nickie Davis, Executive Director for The District, said. “We are excited to get these gift cards out to the public and bring the public into downtown and do some shopping and hopefully discover new businesses they did not know that we had.”
The drawing will occur Monday, Dec. 21 at 9 a.m., and $10,000 of the $20,000 will be given out by the end of the year, and the rest in 2021. People can receive these gift cards through events, drawings and social media contests put on by The District.
Davis said the $20,000 comes from the Columbia Improvement District budget. She said the CID did stop spending money when the pandemic hit, and the gift card program was within their budget to give back to local businesses that are suffering during this time.
For many businesses, these gift cards have the impact of saving their business during the pandemic.
“Business has been taking a hit especially during the holiday season,” Rally House manager Steven Spadarotto said. “It is usually way more busy than we are now so [the gift card program] would be huge.”
You can find out more information about how you can win these gift cards by going to www.discoverthedistrict.com and The District's Facebook and Instagram pages.