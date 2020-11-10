COLUMBIA - Columbia Independent School is expanding their campus.
In a press release on Tuesday, CIS announced that their Board of Trustees closed on nearly 2.5 acres of land adjacent to the school for future growth of the campus.
CIS enrollment currently stands at 380 students through their JK and 12th grades, an increase of 55 students in the past three years.
In the press release, CIS said one of the keys to facilitating this level of growth without compromising the quality of education was to be able to expand campus facilities to accommodate students and faculty.
The acquisition was made possible by a donation from Midway Farms President Sara Potterfield.
"Sara Potterfield has supported CIS generously for many years," CIS Head of School Dr. Jeff Walkington said. "The Board of Trustees and I are grateful for this forward-looking, transformative gift."
Walkington said that while there are no specific plans for use of the land yet, the donation ensures that it would be available for future growth opportunities.